Charles W. Carson, 68, of Marietta, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Charlotte Carson. Charles was the husband of Hope (Attinger) Carson.
Charles was the owner and operator of Central Pennsylvania Waterproofing. He loved animals and enjoyed boating, fishing, and traveling. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, who will miss him.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Hope, are three children, James Attinger, husband of Michelle of Elizabethtown, Angela Attinger of Bainbridge, and Casie Price, wife of Curtis of Marietta; five grandchildren, Joshua Price, Cassandra Rutz, Denton Price, Madison Attinger and Schenley Attinger; two great-grandchildren, Harper and Callie Price; a brother, Jim Carson, husband of Sandy of Steelton; five sisters, Carol Jacobs, wife of Randy of Snow Hill, MD, Sarah Walt, wife of David of Harrisburg, Sue Bemis of Oberlin, Ananette Diaz, wife of Alberto of Harrisburg, and Janet Smith, wife of Mike of Dauphin.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Carson.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 and Helping Hands for Animals, https://helpinghandsforanimals.org/. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com