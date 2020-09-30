Charles W. Bewley, 87, of 186 Lakewood Drive, Pequea, formerly of Florida, went home to be with his Savior on September 27, 2020. He was the son of the late Amos and Esther (Overly) Bewley. He was the loving husband of the late Janet M. (Lefever) Bewley who died in 2014. Charles retired as a mailman for U.S. Postal Service. He attended Gospel Light Baptist Church; enjoyed antiques especially cars, the outdoors, and spending time with family. Mr. Bewley served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Charles will be loving missed by: two sons, Dennis married to Doris Bewley of Denver, Charles married to Kathy Bewley, with whom he resided; daughter, Patti married to Carl McClure of Frostproof, FL; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Catherine married to the late Richard Lytle of Columbia, Erma married to Bob Dillman of Lancaster; brother, Lloyd married to Doris Bewley of IA. A brother, Allan Bewley; sisters, Dorothy Biddinger and Thelma Imhoff preceded him in death.
The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Mission Church, 651 Lampeter Road, Lancaster with visitation from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm. Burial of Ashes will take place at the family's convenience. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »