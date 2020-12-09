Charles W. A. "Chuck" Clark, 70, of Lancaster, passed away on November 30, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital, with his loving wife by his side. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ralph E. Clark, Sr. and Constance L. (Cooper) Clark, and was the beloved husband of Queen Elizabeth "Queenie" (Brown) Clark.
Chuck was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and he attended Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology where he studied Culinary Arts and Baking.
A proud veteran, Chuck served in the U.S. Air Force.
Chuck worked for WGAL-8 for 51 years. In his time there, he did just about everything imaginable in production and operations; from prepping film to running Master Control and even directing. His true calling was in the audio booth, where he trained, tutored, and mentored countless young broadcasters. Chuck celebrated 50 years with WGAL in November of 2019 and was recently inducted into the WGAL 8 Hall of Fame, where he had the distinction of being the only person inducted as a current employee. Chuck loved his job at WGAL. He was a fixture there and everyone knew his big smile and kind heart.
Chuck loved billiards and was an avid pool player. He could often be found playing in the pool hall of Leisure Lanes and with various clubs in Lancaster. Chuck was also an accomplished martial artist. He was a first-degree black belt in Tang Soo Do and a brown belt in Goju-ryu. He also practiced Jiu Jitsu and Choi Kwang Do. He also enjoyed singing karaoke, socializing with his friends at AMVETS and the Moose Lodge, and going on trips with his wife.
His family will always see him as a role model. Chuck was humble, kind, and generous. They admired him for his magnetic personality and his drive to always keep moving forward.
Chuck will be greatly missed by his wife of 36 years, Queenie Clark, his sons: Kevin Clark (Heather) and Eric Clark, and grandsons: Darius, Darian, and Eric Clark, Jr. He is also survived by his siblings: JoAnna Williams, Dane Clark, Jae Clark, and Todd Clark, many nieces and nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Kenneth Abernathy, Ralph E. Clark, Jr., Jacob A. Clark, Anthony Clark, Timothy J. Clark, and Shirley Abernathy.
A Service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:00pm at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Guests will be welcomed for a time of viewing prior to the service, starting at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a GoFundMe to support the Clark Family at https://gf.me/u/zbvrvk.To watch the service live and to leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com