Charles V. Long, 85, of Lancaster, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home. He was married to Evelyn M. (Carrigan) Long on May 12, 1963.
He was a retired truck driver.
Born November 25, 1933, in Manheim, he was the son of the late John Herman Long and Sarah M. (Findley) Long. He was an active member of Clearfield United Methodist Church, New Providence, where he was a former member of the Cemetery Committee. Charles was a proud Veteran of the United States Army National Guard and a former member of AMVETS-Post #19, Lancaster.
He will be lovingly missed by his wife, Evelyn, two children; Gregory A. Long, of Lancaster and Laurel A., married to Carl Behm, of Quarryville; two grandchildren; Kendra and Kyle Behm and siblings; John Long, husband of Marie, of FL, Richard Long, husband of Nancy, of Lancaster and Jerry Long, married to Rose, of Lititz. He was also preceded in death by two children; Jeffrey L. Long and Susan Y. Long, who both died in infancy in 1963, and siblings; Alice Long, Mary Blazeck and John "Ray" Long.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the Clearfield United Methodist Church, 1238 Rawlinsville Road, New Providence, PA 17560 on Saturday afternoon, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (Viewing Saturday 1:00-2:00 p.m.). Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in memory of Charles to the Clearfield UMC Building Fund at the above address.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com Exclusive Provider of
Veterans Funeral Care
121 South Prince Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
717-397-8298