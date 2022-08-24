Charles V. Haines, 85, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022. He was born in Coatesville, son of the late George and Sarah Fuller Haines. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a retired truck driver. Charles enjoyed golf, books and nature.
He is survived by one daughter Sara A. Haines. Two sisters: Agnes Haines, Lancaster and Betty Haines Shirk, Columbia. He was preceded in death by one sister and one brother.
At Charles' request, there will be no service. He also asked that memorial contributions be made in his memory to: Grane Hospice, York. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »