Charles T. "C Pat" Riley passed away peacefully on September 29th after 91 years of living life to the fullest. He was born on March 7, 1928, to Sarah and Charles B. Riley and resided in Lancaster his entire life.
Pat, as many would call him, graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1946. He served as a Corpsman for 2 years in the U.S. Navy; stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas. In 1950 he married his loving and devoted wife Audrey and they enjoyed 69 wonderful years of marriage. He started a baker's route following his time in the Navy, enjoying success as a salesman so much that he launched his second career as a Real Estate Broker and continued in the field for 46 years. Excelling in his profession, his greatest joy was helping people to realize their dreams of home ownership. Pat achieved Realtor of the Year award and an award for city beautification.
Pat was passionate about his work and his hobbies which included collecting coins, furniture, and model cars and horses. In his earlier years one of his greatest pleasures was managing his brother Mike's jazz band, "The Barons"; joining them as they practiced in the basement of his home and performed throughout the county. He also spent many hours walking the lot of the Manheim Car Auction, eventually becoming a licensed auto dealer.
Pat was a happy, affable, kind, optimistic, generous, and outgoing man. He had a twinkle in his eye and an effervescent smile on his face. He showed his true affection for his wife as she steadfastly stood by his side every day of his last 9 months in skilled care. He loved his children, his grandchildren, his extended family and many friends, and continually showered them with gifts. He never stopped reaching out to help others and shared his inner joy with everyone he met. He never met a person or movie that he didn't like!
Pat loved the art of the deal, from real estate to cars, and added his own unique style to everything he did. He cherished affection - being loved, giving love and living life to the fullest. Pat was known throughout Lancaster as the man who gave inspirational pens inscribed with the words "Have a good day - A smile goes a long way" to everyone he met. Every one of his caregivers at Homestead Village will tell you when asked how he was feeling, Pat always responded with a thumbs up sign and the comment, "Wonderful good"!
Pat was preceded in death by his beloved brother Michael Riley, husband of Anne, and sister Carol Schlutker; both of whom passed away this year. He is survived by his sister Shirley Usner. He is also survived by his son Patrick Riley, husband of Robbin, of Charlotte, NC.; his daughter Sharon Drevna, wife of Timothy, of Lancaster, PA and his son Stephen Riley, husband of Sheri, of Lancaster, PA. In addition to his children, he is survived by his 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren who he dearly embraced and loved, and who could not have loved "Pop Pop" more.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Homestead Village and Hospice for their amazing devotion to their profession and the people entrusted to their care.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am, Saturday October 5th, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA, 17601. The family will welcome family and visitors at the church between 9:00 and 11:00am. Interment will follow at St. Joe New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Homestead Village Endowment Fund at ‘Homestead Village, "ATTN: Terry Shamberger", 1800 Village Cir., Lancaster PA 17603.' To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com