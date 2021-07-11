Charles T. Anton, 80, of Lititz, died on Wednesday, July 7th, 2021 at the Glen at Willow Valley. Charles was born in Atlantic City, NJ. He was the son of the late Charles and Najla Anton and the brother of the late Jeannine Replogle. Charles was the loving husband of Mary Jo (Roberts) Anton and a devoted father to Charles T.J. Anton and James R.C. Anton.
A funeral Mass honoring Charles will be held at St. James Catholic Church located at 505 Woodcrest Ave, Lititz, on Thursday July 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church from 10:00 AM to 10:50 AM. Interment will follow at Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery at 626 Pine Hill Rd., Lititz. In lieu of flowers, donations to Matthew 25, 48 E. Main St., Lititz, in Charles memory will be appreciated. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com