Charles S. Yeager III, 90, a lifetime resident of Ephrata, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020. Charles was born in Lancaster, PA, son of the late Charles S. Yeager, Jr. and Ruth (Focht) Yeager. He was the loving husband of the late Elsie (Vollenweider) Yeager, who passed away April 25, 2019.
Charles is survived by a son: Charles S. Yeager IV, husband of Ann (Doherty) Yeager, of Ephrata, PA; four grandchildren: Laura Yeager of Ephrata, PA, Justin Yeager of Quito, Ecuador, Michelle (Kline) Gorman, wife of James, of Ephrata, PA, and Chivonne (Kline) Weaver, wife of James, of Denver, PA; and three great-grandchildren: Grace and Rose Gorman, and CharLee Weaver.
In addition to his wife, Elsie, Charles was preceded in death by a daughter: CharLee (Yeager) Kline.
Charles graduated from Ephrata High School and attended Albright College. He was the Business and General Manager of the Ephrata Review for 45 years before retiring in 1993.
Charles was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church in Ephrata, where he had served as assistant Sunday school superintendent, treasurer of Friendship Class, and secretary/treasurer of the Trustee Board.
He loved spending time with family and friends and especially enjoyed family trips to Ocean City, Maryland, ballroom dancing, and playing games.
Charles was a hunter and fisherman and was the first president of the Ephrata Bowmen Archery Club.
Charles was also past-president of the Ephrata Rifle and Pistol Club and the Northern Lancaster County Riflemen. He was a #1 Marksman Member in the NRA in 1956 and later obtained his Lifetime Master Rating in 4 position rifle/small bow. Charles was also a Life and Endowment Member of the NRA.
He served as an auxiliary police officer for the Borough of Ephrata and was the director of the Sector 11 Civil Defense.
Charles was on the board of directors of the Ephrata Rec Center for 25 years and was the corresponding secretary. He was also a member of the Golden Years Club at the Rec.
Charles was a trustee of the Guy Bard Educational Fund.
As a member of the Ephrata Lions Club, Charles earned the Melvin Jones Fellow Award in 1994, served on the board of directors, had 67 consecutive years of perfect attendance, and was responsible for planting 2,200 trees in 2011 which made the Ephrata Lions one of the top 100 clubs in America.
He was also a member of the Ephrata Blue Lodge 665 Free and Accepted Masons, the Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, and the Reading Consistory; and was a BCOE member and also past president.
Memorial services will be held at First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. Friends will be received from 2-3 p.m.
Private interment will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Charles' name to First Church, 68 N. Church St. Ephrata, PA 17522.
