Charles S. Yeager, III, 90, a lifetime resident of Ephrata, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020.
Charles was born in Lancaster, PA, son of the late Charles S. Yeager, Jr. and Ruth (Focht) Yeager.
He was the loving husband of the late Elsie (Vollenweider) Yeager.
Memorial services will be held at First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church St. Ephrata, PA 17522 on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. Friends will be received from 2-3 p.m.
Private interment will follow the service.
