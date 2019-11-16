Charles S. Miller, 81, of Lancaster passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at LGH.
Born February 26, 1938 in Wormleysburg, PA he was the son of the late Edwin and Ethel (Frye) Miller. He was the loving husband of Joyce (Heidig) Miller for over 48 years.
Charles was affiliated with the American Automobile Club for over 36 years beginning his career with Keystone Automobile Club in Harrisburg, then AAA in Harrisburg and Lancaster. He established and managed the first insurance agency for AAA Lancaster County until his retirement in 1988. In 1971, he was honored by the national AAA for achieving the highest membership sales record ever recorded in the history of the association.
Charlie was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lancaster. He also was a former member of the Reciprocity Club, West Shore Investment Club, and Bent Creek Country Club.
He is survived by his wife, two nieces and three nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Edwin and sister, Beverly.
At the family's request, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlie's memory may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or to St. Peter's Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 10 Delp Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com