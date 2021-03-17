Charles S. Kroplesky, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in his daughter Alexandra's home in Shoemakersville, where he was lovingly cared for by his family.
He was born in Lancaster, PA on November 18, 1960 to parents Charles W. Kroplesky of Mount Joy and Virginia L. Sheppard of Lancaster. Married to Cathey Ritenour Potts. He is survived by his sister Lori A. Kroplesky, Mountville and her children Amy, Jenna, And Tyler.
Besides his wife, he is also survived by his daughters Alexandra Kroplesky Reppert, Sandy Kroplesky Snyder, and his son Charles R. Kroplesky, 7 grandchildren: Jordon, Astian, Mackenzie, Vickie, Aryanna, Maximus, and Caydence. Three step daughters, Hasha, Amy, and Erin. Eight step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by the mother of his children Vickie L. Good in 2007 and his sister Sherry L. Shannon also in 2007.
He worked many years at Advantage Technologies, Lancaster as well as Cougles Recycling Center, Hamburg among various laboring jobs. He was an avid music listener of all kinds, but his favorite was Country, in particular George Jones. He loved watching football and NASCAR races. His driver was Brad Keselowski. He touched many people throughout his journey with his fun loving spirit. He was very much loved and will be missed greatly by his family and loved ones.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Water Street Mission in his name: 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.