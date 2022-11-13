Charles S. "Chuck" Pugh, Jr., of Willow Street, passed away at his home on Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Carol T. (Topping) Pugh, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Born in West Grove, he was the son of the late Charles S. Pugh and Flora Margaret (Jones) Cashel.
Chuck was a graduate of Oxford Area High School, class of 1961, and he attended the University of Delaware. Early in life he was employed by Atlas Chemical as a chemist. He then went on to be employed by Roadway Express as a truck driver, retiring with 27 years of service. Chuck proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea and Vietnam from 1963 to 1966.
Known as the "sticky bun man," Chuck found great enjoyment in making and delivering sticky buns to family, friends, and those on his delivery route. He was also mechanically inclined and regularly worked on machinery. In his spare time, Chuck enjoyed watching wildlife in his yard. He loved his family and was an excellent husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Jason (Deborah) Pugh, of Shreveport, LA; a daughter, Sara (Bill) Miller, of Willow Street; grandchildren, Amanda (Fred) Brungardt, Gwen (William) Nance, and Edward Faulkner; great-grandson, Austin; and brothers, David (Linda) Pugh, of Newark, DE, and William (Wendy) Pugh, of Kennett Square.
In accordance with Chuck's wishes, services and interment will be private.
