Charles S. “Charlie” Gallo, 80, of Ocean Pines, MD entered into rest on Saturday, November 20, 2021. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by love. Charlie previously lived and worked in Lancaster County for over 25 years before he retired.
Charlie was born in Jersey City, NJ in September 1941, the son of Frank and Sabatina (Farella) Gallo. Charlie was raised in Bayonne, NJ and graduated from Marist High School in 1959. After graduation, he entered the United States Army and served with distinction in the Signal Corps. When he completed his service, he returned home and began working in the audit department at First National City Bank (now CitiBank) in New York City. This was the beginning of a 50-year odyssey in banking. Charlie took advantage of the GI Bill and enrolled at St. Peter’s College and graduated with a degree in International Business. It was while working at City Bank that Charlie met his future wife Sonia (Santiago). They enjoyed 27 years of bliss until she preceded him into heaven in 1991.
Charlie later worked at CCNB in New Cumberland, PA and relocated to Lancaster in 1983 when he began work as an EDP Auditor for Farmer’s First Bank in Lititz. It was during this time that he fell in love again, marrying his second wife Debora in 1997. He worked at FFB/Susquehanna for over 20 years before he retired in 2005. After “retiring”, Charlie and Debbie moved to their dream home in Ocean Pines, MD. Banking still ran in his blood and he returned to auditing at the Bank of Delmarva, Salisbury, MD before finally retiring in 2016.
Surviving is his wife of 24 years, Debora (Honsinger Crawford) Gallo. He is also survived by his daughter, Tina Gallo of Baltimore, MD; his son Stephen Gallo (Michelle) of Lancaster, PA; stepsons Mark Crawford (Laurie) of Lebanon, PA and Michael Crawford (Dara) of Maine. He is survived by his two brothers Vito Gallo (Diane) of Summit, NJ and Thomas Gallo (Marcy) of Tampa, FL, as well as 7 grandchildren: Charlie and Madison Eberly of Lancaster, Sonia Gallo of Lancaster, Abigail and Kate Crawford of Lebanon, and Clementine and Emmett Crawford of Maine.
Charlie loved all sports and was a life-long New York Yankees fan. He enjoyed watching games with his friends and made an annual trip to Camden Yards with his son. He loved spending time outdoors in the sun, relaxing at the beach, listening to music and dancing. Charlie loved traveling and enjoyed taking cruises with his wife Debbie. The highlight of his travels was visiting Sicily, the birthplace of his father. Charlie was active in the Knights of Columbus and was a member of the Lancaster Northeast Rotary Club for 20 years. He was also a member of the Ocean City Power Squadron.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral services at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Guests will be received at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Coastal Hospice of Salisbury MD or your local Hospice center.