We are sad to announce the death of Charles "Rich" Gerfin III, Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Rich was born in Columbia on June 12, 1939 to Charles R. Gerfin, Jr. and Pearl R. Gerfin-Heineman. He was married to Sue Kame Gerfin, for 54 years at the time of her death in 2018.
Rich is survived by his daughters, Betty-Sue (Scott) Ryno and Laurie Ann Gerfin-Lutz (the late Mitchel Lutz, Sr.); his grandchildren, Samantha Gerfin, Jason (Amanda) Kramer, Courtney Ryno, and Mitchel Lutz, Jr. and great-grandchildren Kaiden Charles Matthews and Kennedi Grace Elizabeth Gerfin. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Mitchel Lutz, Sr., sister, Patricia Sprout & brother in-law, Kenneth Sprout as well as four brothers, Tommy Gerfin, Michael "Spank" Gerfin, Ronald "Radar" Gerfin (Mary Ruth), and Barry "BoBo" Gerfin, stepfather, Samuel Heineman and various aunts and uncles.
Rich graduated from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology with a trade in printing. In 1959 he went to work for Forry & Hacker Printing Company where he stayed until 1993 when he and partner Mike Smoker opened S&G Printing in Columbia. S&G Printing supported Columbia with their business from 1993 until 2018.
Rich will be missed by his family and friends from the many clubs he belonged to. He was a member of the Sunsnappers where he was treasurer for 19 years, and the Columbia Lions Club. He was a founding member of the Columbia Education Foundation where he also served as treasurer and was instrumental in starting the annual Golf Outing fund raiser, the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, Thaddeus Stevens Alumni Association as well as other local organizations. He was a faithful member of the Columbia United Methodist Church where he served on many committees and held many offices.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a Celebration of Rich's Life on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA at 11:00 a.m. with a receiving line one hour prior to the service. Following the service, the family invites friends and family to join them for a luncheon to continue celebrating Rich's life.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Columbia Education Heritage Scholarship Fund.
Funeral arrangements provided by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia, PA.