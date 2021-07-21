Charles R. Wooten, 79, entered into rest Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Manor Care North in York. He is the husband of his second wife Diane W Redpath and the late Janet (Bradley) Wooten.
A celebration of life will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday August 15, 2021 at Buchmiller Park 1488 Willow Street Pike, Lancaster, in Pavilion 32. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Wooten was born July 4, 1942 in Jennersville, PA, a son of the late James M. and Velva (Grace) Wooten. He retired after 32 years at the Chrysler Assembly Plant in Delaware. He was an ACBL Life Master Safire bridge player. He was an accomplished bowler and pool shooter.
Charles is survived by his children Ann Virginia Salas, Charles S. Wooten and his wife Roxanne; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. He was one of 9 children and is survived by a brother Sherman Wooten; nieces, nephews, and loving extended family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.