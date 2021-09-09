Charles R. Wolf, Sr., 87, of Manor Township, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He was the husband of Patricia A. Sirbak Wolf, with whom he would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on September 14, 2021. Chuck was born in Lancaster, son of the late Charles L. and Ethel L. Graham Wolf. He worked as a milkman for Queen Dairy for 20 years before working as a laborer on the production line for Armstrong World Industries for 22 years, before his retirement in 1998. Chuck enjoyed gardening, square dancing, camping, fishing, jogging, playing cards and supporting family sports for many years.
In addition to his wife, Chuck is survived by three children: Charles (Debra) Wolf, Jr.; Debra Purcell and Lynne (John) Wertz. Three step daughters: Jan (Phil) Gring; Roxanne (Eric) McRoberts and Julie Platt. Twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his twin sister: Carolyn Adams; son-in-law: Anthony Purcell, Sr.; grandson: Daniel Espejel and great-granddaughter: Eliana Meeks.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Jay Frey, Jr., officiating. The Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be observed, with masks required. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
