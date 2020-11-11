Charles R. Stoy, Sr., 87, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Susquehanna Nursing & Rehab. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Andrew and Catherine (Reinhart) Stoy. He was the loving and devoted husband to the late Margaret (Mumma) Stoy with whom he shared 55 years of marriage with until her passing in 2011.
He worked as a machine operator for the Mac-It Corporation for 42 years before retiring. Charles was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Lancaster. He loved spending his time sitting on his porch and talking to his neighbors.
He is survived by his children, Charles R. Stoy, Jr. husband of Darlene, Brenda J. Kuhns wife of Donald, Jeff S. Stoy, Sr. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Andrew, Richard and Eugene.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory Tent on the South Lawn, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Please observe CDC guidelines and wearing a mask is highly recommended. Blue attire is requested in honor of Charles. Interment will follow in Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the tent on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles's memory may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com