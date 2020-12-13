Charles R. "Skip" Lawrence, Jr., 83, of Narvon, passed away on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020. He was the husband of Ruth Lawrence, with whom he shared 41 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Alice E. (Warner) and Charles R. Lawrence, Sr. He was a graduate of Scott High School and earned a bachelor's degree.
He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. Skip worked as a banker at numerous banks before retiring and becoming a school bus driver.
He is survived, in addition to his wife, by seven children; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two siblings.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 18th, 2020 from 11 AM until 12 noon at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA. A service will be announced at a date in the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at their website www.theaftd.org
