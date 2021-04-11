Charles R. "Skip" Lawrence, Jr., 83, of Narvon, passed away on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 at The Gardens of Stevens in Denver, PA. He was the beloved husband of Ruth Lawrence, with whom he shared 41 years of marriage.
Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Alice E. (Warner) and Charles R. Lawrence, Sr. He was a graduate of Scott High School and earned a bachelor's degree after attending West Chester State and LeTourneau University.
He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957.
Skip worked as a banker at First National Bank of Chester Valley, Provident Bank, PNC Bank, Brandywine Savings, and Blue Ball National Bank. After retiring from banking, he drove school bus until 2012.
He was a life member of Washies Fire Co. in Coatesville and Caernarvon Fire Co. He was a member of the Coatesville Optimist Club and volunteered as Santa for many years at Chester County Intermediate Unit.
Throughout the years, Skip belonged to Olivet Methodist Church, Church of the Nazarene, and Bridgeville Evangelical Congregational Church.
He is survived, in addition to his wife, by seven children: Joseph Lawrence of Honey Brook, PA, William Pugh of Manhattan, KS, Kenneth Pugh of Pennsburg, PA, Rebecca Sagnor of Parkesburg, PA, Mark Pugh of Ephrata, PA, Robert Pugh of Fort Worth, TX, and John Lawrence of Churchtown, PA; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Linda Lawrence Smith of Downingtown and Debra Lawrence Jones of Pulaski, VA.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, April, 18, 2021, from 2-4 PM at Historic Poole Forge, 1940 Main St. in Churchtown, PA. We are inviting family and friends to join us and share pictures and memories. Food will be provided by the Caernarvon Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at their website www.theaftd.org.
Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com