Charles R. Senft, 77, of Mount Joy, devoted husband, father, pop-pop, brother, and friend closed his eyes here with us and opened them in heaven on Monday, October 25, 2021. He was born in Red Lion to the late Charles R. Senft, Sr., and Ferne (Hutton) Senft. He was the husband of Reta (Feltenberger) Senft with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.
Charles retired from the Maintenance Department of Kellogg Company after more than 30 years of service. During that time, he was also the owner of Senft Automotive Service and Repair Station. Charles was an amateur artist/photographer and enjoyed many other hobbies: surfing, gardening, drag racing, bodybuilding, bowling, playing pool, and so much more. He loved listening to Jimmy Buffet and the Beach Boys.
Charles was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife; three daughters, Stacy Senft of West Virginia, Tracy, wife of Mike Rihn of Venice, FL, Christine Senft of Lititz; six grandchildren, Shawne Senft, Ted "TC" Senft, Karli, wife of Rob Riley, Trenton Senft, Christopher Rihn, Marissa Rihn; three great-grandchildren, Scarlett Wagle, Torianna Riley, Roman Riley and three brothers, Don Senft of Lititz, Robert, husband of Sandy Senft of Mt. Joy, Ken, husband of Robin Senft of Lancaster.
Charles and Reta Senft worshipped at LCBC Manheim Campus where a visitation will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11AM followed by a memorial service at 12 noon at LCBC Manheim Campus Loft Auditorium, enter at plaza entrance. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
