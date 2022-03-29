Charles R. Miller, 90, of Lancaster, passed away on March 26, 2022 in his son's residence.
Born in Honey Brook, he was the son of the late Wilmer and Mary Miller.
He was the loving husband of the late Helen M. (Hartman) Miller, whom he married on April 23, 1953, and they shared sixty-one loving years of marriage.
Charles was employed by Kunzler & Company, Inc. as a butcher for thirty-seven years. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the New Holland American Legion Post #662, Redmans Hall in Oxford, Sons of Patriot in Honey Brook, Paradise Sportsman Association and the LANCO Umpires Association. He umpired softball for fifty years and enjoyed hunting.
Charles is survived by his sons: Kenneth R. husband of Evelyn C. (Fahr) Miller of Lancaster and Charles A. husband of Melody A. (Phipps) Miller of Lancaster, grandchildren: Kristine, Kristopher and Alicia and great grandchildren: Breana, Reagan and Easton. He is also survived by his siblings: Wilmer L. Miller, Jr., Emma White and Galen Miller. In addition to his parents and wife, he is predeceased by ten siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557. A viewing will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will be held in St. Mark's Episcopal Cemetery in Honey Brook.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.