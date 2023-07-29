Charles R. Messner, age 97, of Denver went home to be with the Lord on July 25, 2023 at Maple Farm in Akron.
He was born in Durlach, PA to the late David S. Messner and Mazie (Wealand) Messner. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Ruth M Messner in 2016. Charles was self-employed as a tinsmith for 64 years before retiring at the age of 90. Many of his lights, cookie cutters and antique reproductions can be found in our local community as well as throughout the United States.
Charles will be remembered for helping others in their time of need and for his service to country and community. He served our nation in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. He was a charter member of the Reinholds VFW. Charles served his community as one of the founders of the Durlach/Mt. Airy Fire Company where he served as their first secretary. He served as mayor of Denver, a member of Denver Borough Council and numerous borough committees, as a member of the Denver Lions Club, and as a member of the Denver Fair Committee. Most importantly, Charles served his Lord as he led services aboard his naval vessel in the Pacific during WWII, and as he served as a Council Member and Sunday School teacher at Mellingers Lutheran Church.
Charles was predeceased by two brothers, Lester Messner and Jacob Messner. Charles will be dearly missed by his two children Anne, wife of Dennis Worley and Michael Messner, husband of Christine (Gerhart).
Charles will also be missed by his four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren: Kristen DiCello wife of Mark DiCello and daughters Kaeleigh and Mackenzie, Jason Worley husband of Hollie Radcliffe Worley and daughter Harper, Julie Zaorski, wife of Matthew Zaorski and daughters Ella and Avery, and Michael David Messner husband of Lydia Hollinger Messner and children Xander, Wesley and Lorelai.
A viewing will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 1st at 11:30 am, at Mellingers Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Rd., Stevens, with Pastor Timothy L. Craven officiating. A private graveside service will take place in the Pleasant View Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Gardens at Stevens PC, Wellspan Ephrata Hospital, Maple Farm, and Hospice & Community Care for their loving care of Charles throughout the past year.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mellingers Lutheran Church, at the above address, or to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.