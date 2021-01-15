Charles R. McDonald, 82, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Born in Norristown, PA, Charles was the son of the late Emler McDonald, Sr. and Mable (Bryan).
He was the loving husband of the late Brenda (Grimm) McDonald for over 50 years.
Charles served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force between 1954 and 1964. After that life, Charles came out of the military to be a family man. In the early 1970s Charles started his work career at LCSWMA until his retirement in 2018. Charles was an active member of the American Legion where he served as a District Commander Officer for many, many years. He was a member of the Amvets, Strasburg Sportmans Association, Southern Lancaster County Sports Association and the Riverside Camping Association, and many other Veterans Associations and clubs
Charles enjoyed firearms, motorcycles, spending time with family. Charles had very strong family values. He was very independent. He loved oldies and country. Loved the freedom of riding the open road. Love westerns. He was a republican American all the way.
Charles is survived by his son Todd McDonald (Lois) of Holtwood, his grandchildren, Justine McDonald (Massimo Caretti) of Mount Joy, Ray McDonald of Delaware and Amber Einsig (Karac) of York and 4 great-grandchildren, Donovin, William, Chiara and Rachel. His siblings Audrey Ile of Lancaster and Willard McDonald of Asheboro, NC. He was preceded in death by his son, Ray G. McDonald, brothers Elmer McDonald and Robert McDonald, and sister Beverly Varner.
The funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 11:00am at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster. For those unable to attend, the services will be available through LiveStream. Guests are welcome for a time of viewing prior to the service starting at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Riverview Burial Park, where Charles will also receive military honors.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Legion, American Cancer Association, or American Heart Association.
To leave a condolence and to watch the LiveStream, please visit Charles' obituary page at SnyderFuneralHome.com