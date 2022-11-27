Charles R. Martin, 80, of New Holland, went to his home in heaven on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Garden Spot Village. His wife of 61 years, Gloria (Riegel) Martin, survives.
Born in East Earl, he was the son of the late Walter S. and Clara (Zimmerman) Martin.
He was self-employed as an Excavating Contractor, Real Estate Developer and Realtor for many years. He enjoyed traveling and vacationing in Sarasota, FL for over 35 yrs., spending his days fishing, boating and golfing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends.
He was a long-time member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren and attended Sarasota Community Church, FL during his winter stays. Charlie was also a member of the Garden Spot Lions Club for over 40 years and a former member of Inter-County Contractors.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children: Timothy married to Sue Martin, New Holland and Michele married to Thomas Weaver, California, MD, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and six siblings: Walter Clair (Velma) Martin, Sanford Martin, Marlene (Leon) Martin, Linford (Elaine) Martin, Miriam (Leonard) Zimmerman, and Barry (Joann) Alexander and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother Wilmer Martin and wife Esther.
His Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Ave., Ephrata with Pastor Brian Messler officiating. Interment will be in New Holland Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 9 11 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to Garden Spot Lions Club, c/o Stuart McLauchlan, 641 Sunflower St., New Holland, PA 17557. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
