Charles R. English, 78, of Lancaster passed away on May 24, 2021 at home with his wife and son by his side.
Born in Sheridan, PA (Schuylkill County), he was the son of the late Charles M. and Betty K. English (Flynn) and loving husband to Donna for 57 years.
Charles graduated from Williamstown High School and Thaddeus Stevens Trade School with a degree in Mechanics. He worked for Armstrong World Industries for 34 years. After retiring, Charles drove school bus for the Hempfield School District for 10 years.
He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed cheering on his favorite driver Jimmie Johnson. He also enjoyed trips down to the beach with the family.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by two brothers, Larry and Dennis, five children: Charles R. English, Jr., husband of Angie (Rice), Elizabethtown, Deborah Hammond, wife of Phil Hammond, Virginia, Melissa Kaylor (English), Lancaster, Michael English, Utah, and Daniel (at home), and four grandchildren: Mason, Alex, Lydia, and Molly.
An informal gathering for family and friends will take place on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 2:00-4:00PM at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, 750 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com