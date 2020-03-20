Charles R. "Chuck" Berry, 83, of East Earl, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 surrounded by family at his home.
Chuck was born in center city, Philadelphia, to the late Charles R. and Miriam (Etley) Berry. His family moved to their small family farm in Montgomery County when he finished third grade. He attended Upper Dublin Junior High but traveled by train daily to Jenkintown High School since there was no nearby senior high. A neighbor got him a summer job with Wyeth Laboratories in south Philadelphia and transported him into the city each day during the summer months.
After high school, he commuted daily to The Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science, graduating in 1958 with a BS and as a Registered Pharmacist. He continued to work for Wyeth another 10 years and worked most nights and weekends in local pharmacies as he and his family moved from Norristown to Bucktown, Chester County.
His daughters became interested in horses and were active at the weekend shows. He and his son, Todd, loved the outdoors and farming. The family moved to Elverson and had several farms there. His daughters were active in showing Angus cattle at major shows.
While he was working part-time at the Gateway Pharmacy in Phoenixville, the owner offered Chuck the opportunity to buy the business. Eventually Chuck had interest in five additional pharmacies which he sold to employees and then retired at the age of 44. Since then, his life had been farming, hunting, and fishing.
He has been married to Donna L. (Rissel) Berry since 1990 and she has accompanied him on quite a few of his fishing and hunting trips including Panama, Mexico, Africa, Alaska and much of Canada. They even had a seasonal home in the Florida Keys for 15 years and Maine for 22 years. Much of Chuck's time was spent hunting and fishing. He also hunted in Russia and recently Argentina with with his son Todd. His daughter, Dr. Ann Gallagher (Thomas) is a Christian educator and resides in Shelbyville, KY, his daughter, Jill (James) Tutka, resides in Upper Black Eddy, PA, daughter, Lee (Thomas) Farr resides in Blandon, PA, son, Todd Berry resides in Manheim, PA, and step daughter, Courtney (Michael) Schulz, Coatesville. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, a brother William Berry, Dover, DE and a sister Miriam "Mimi" Sushinski, St. Petersburg, FL.
A celebration of Chuck's life will be held at a later date this spring. If desired, memorials may be sent to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 753 Mt. Zion Rd., Narvon, PA 17555 where he and Donna have been members. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
