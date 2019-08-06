Charles R. "Charlie" Bowman, 88, of Lancaster passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at ManorCare in Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Roland and Catherine (Murray) Bowman. He was the husband of Phyllis Bowman with whom he shared over 45 years of marriage.
He drove school bus for 60 years for the Conestoga Valley School District. Charlie worked as a car salesman for the former Nolt and Wissler dealerships. He also drove ambulance for the E. Lampeter Twp., for 20 years. Charlie was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge No. 43 in Lancaster.
Charlie proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Charles. R. Bowman II of Lancaster, Dawn L. Long wife of Jere, Robin E. Shaub husband of Holly all of Lancaster, and Cathy L. Patton, wife of Tony of Cape Coral, FL; Also surviving are six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a sister, Shirley Brown of Lancaster and a host of loving nieces and one nephew.
Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlie's memory may be made to the PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com