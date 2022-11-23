Charles R. Burns, Jr., 81, of Lancaster passed away November 20, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the Late Charles and Mary Burns. He was a husband to Sandra Burns, with whom he spent 56 years of marriage with. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy.
He enjoyed watching football and rooting for his favorite teams the Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State. He also enjoyed watching the Phillies play. He spent nearly 15 years with the Boy Scouts and served as both a den leader and scout master of Pack 81. He loved spending the holidays with his family and taking vacations. He will be truly missed by all his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children; Jon Paul Burns, Brian Burns husband of Joy, and Annette Drescher wife of James; his grandchildren Brandi, Zach and Elizabeth; his great-grandchildren Noah, Addie, Emalee, and Edgar. He is also survived by his siblings David Burns husband of Krystal, John Burns husband of Barbara, and his sister Debra Rottmund wife of Robert.
Family invites guests to a viewing from 2 PM to 4 PM Friday November 25, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
