Charles R. "Bud" Heim, 88, a lifelong resident of Columbia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Barbara E. Barnett Heim with whom he would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on June 8, 2023. He was born in Columbia, son of the late Charles L. and Dora L. Brommer Heim. Bud was a purchasing agent, having worked for Bendix Corporation for thirteen and a half years and Modi Printing for 20 years. He was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1952. Bud attended Columbia United Methodist Church and was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a local historian for Columbia and the surrounding areas who enjoyed trains, was a member of the Lancaster Post Card Club and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one daughter: Michelle A. (John) Wolf. Two sons: Mitchell B. (Kyleann) Heim and Michael C. (Wendy) Heim. Three grandchildren: Ashley (Terry) Spangenburg, Clayton C. Blevins and Blair T. Heim. Three great-grandchildren: Nathan, Emma and Benjamin. One brother: Wayne F. Heim. Several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother: Luther Heim.
The Memorial Service will be held at Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Tom Grubbs, officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded. There will be a greeting time following the service at the luncheon. The Family would like photos of a memory of Bud for them to keep. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Columbia United Methodist Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
