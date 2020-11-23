Charles R. Bingaman, age 73 of Willow Street, passed away on November 20, 2020. He was the husband of Donna Houser Bingaman. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Isabel Wade Bingaman and the late Charles K. Bingaman. Charles enjoyed hunting, dirt bike riding, and spending time with his family. He served in the United States Marines and was proud to be a Veteran.
Surviving besides his wife is a son, James C. husband of Rachael Purcell Bingaman of Wrightsville, 2 grandchildren: Steele and Tessa Bingaman, and a sister Edith Eshelman. He was preceded in death by a sister Patricia Scheid.
A funeral service will take place at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA 17566, on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. There will be a greeting time from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard, PO Box 8601, Lancaster, PA 17604. The family would like those in attendance to follow CDC guidelines and please wear a mask. reynoldsandshivery.com