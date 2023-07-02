Charles P. Weekes III, 95, died on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Lancaster Hospice & Community Care. Born in Massillon, OH, he was the son of the late Charles P. Weekes, Jr. and the late Marian Merwin Weekes. He was married to his wife, the late Ann Chidester Weekes for 69 years.
He is survived by his children, Elizabeth W. Billmann, wife of Stephen J. Billmann of Cincinnati, OH, and Charles P. Weekes IV, husband of Ellen McEvoy Weekes, of Lancaster, PA. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Daniel and John Billmann, also of Cincinnati.
Mr. Weekes graduated from Massillon High School and played football for the Massillon Tigers. He graduated as a mechanical engineer from the University of Akron. In his youth, he was a champion skeet shooter, began to fly at age 15, earned his pilot's license at age 16, and retained his interest in flying all his life. He served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1948. He retired from AMP, Inc.
His burial will be at a later date in Massillon, OH.
