Charles P. Lowe, 78, of Landisville, passed away at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Chuck and his wife Barbara Elaine (Hart) Lowe have shared 56 years together.
He was born in Blackwood, NJ to the late Frank A. and Anne (Toomey) Lowe, and graduated from Triton High School in Runnymede, NJ with the Class of 1963.
Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant, and then completed Officer's Candidate School receiving his commission in 1974, and retired in 1991 with the rank of Major. After retiring from the Air Force, Chuck held various jobs in the civilian health care field.
He was known as the original King of Dad Jokes. Chuck loved the outdoors and nature, taking road trips, watching westerns, B-rated science fiction movies, and Star Trek.
Chuck was a member of Hempfield UM Church, where he participated in the Men's Group, and Gospel Guys.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Chuck is survived by six children, Lynn Shelley (Steve), Shari Raye, Laura Calandria (Jorge), Charles Matthew Lowe, Kimberly Lowe (Sarah), and Thomas M. Lowe (Rachel), four grandchildren, Jason Shelley (Vicki), Stacey Clark (Chris), and Christopher and Caitlin Calandria; five great-grandchildren, Ethan Clark, Evan Lowe, and Connor, Emily, and Gwen Shelley; three sisters, Alice Gillman (Earl), Mary Ellen Beck (Roy), and Ruth Sukala (Jack); one brother, Thomas Lowe (Joan); and many nieces and nephews.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Julia Kobie (Bob), and his daughter Kimberly Jean Lowe.
The funeral service will take place 11 AM Monday, December 19, 2022, with The Rev. John Longmire officiating, at Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. A viewing will take place from 10 to 11 AM at the church. Private interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1013 Mumma Road, Suite 203, Wormleysburg, PA 17043.
