Charles P. Cox

Charlie Patrick "Chuck" Cox, 63, of Leola, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Rita Cox and the late Thomas Cox, Sr. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Cathy, whom he has known most of his life. They reconnected after 30 years apart, finding their happiness in one another for the last 14 years.
Charlie graduated from LCHS in 1976 and attended vo-tec for welding. He worked for over 22 years at Curtis Welding in Lititz. In his younger years, Charlie enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved spending time in Bradford County. More recently, Charlie enjoyed spending time with his family at home, working on his yard, and cruising around the neighborhood on his bike. Those who knew him best know that he had a signature meal every night: burgers on the grill, potatoes, and veggies, as "yard bird" had no place in his kitchen. Setting an example for the rest of us, he and his wife looked forward to catching up over dinner every evening. He enjoyed life, worked hard, loved his family, and always came through for everyone in need. He was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Charlie was a fierce man in both stature and personality; up until his last day, he continued to amaze his family, with his antics, humor, and sheer determination. Above all else, he fiercely loved his wife.
In addition to his wife Cathy, Charlie is survived by three children: Marg Brennan (John), Jen Brennan (Sean), and Damien Weidner; 3 siblings: Helen Levering, Cynthia Croom, and Michael Cox (Domenico); brother-in-law Richard Sasso, four grandchildren: Owen, Ashlyn, Evelyn, and Hazel, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his father, his brother Thomas J. Cox, Jr., and his sister Rita Sasso.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 11 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water St., New Holland, PA 17557. Friends and family are invited to visitation beginning at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Charlie's name can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.