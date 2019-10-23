Charles P. "Chuck" Vargo, 86, resident of Mennonite Home, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. Born in New Kensington, PA he was the son of the late Charles and Margaret (Dudash) Vargo. He was the loving husband of Catherine L. "Sis" (Bowen) Vargo with whom he shared over 64 years of marriage.
He worked at Federal Mogul for over 30 years before retiring.
Chuck was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lancaster.
He loved Penn State football, Baltimore Orioles baseball and the former Baltimore Colts (until they shamefully left town in the middle of the night). Chuck enjoyed traveling and was an avid golfer and fisherman. He was a founding member of the Lancaster Golf Gang and the HiLo Golf Club in Baltimore.
Chuck was a very committed family man and enjoyed the companionship of his wife, Sis. Together they traveled to Ireland and all over the United States on Elderhostel excursions.
In addition to his wife Catherine, he is survived by his two daughters, Catherine Payne wife of Roger of Lancaster, Bridget Boyd of Hockessin, DE and his son, Christopher Vargo husband of Erica of Collegeville, PA. Also surviving are his four grandchildren, Norah, Liam, Wyatt, Leighton and his grand dogs, Buddy and Wendall.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends will be received from 7-9PM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA and again from 10-11AM at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chuck's memory may be made to St. Mary's Church at the above address or Hospice and Community Care, Lancaster PA. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com