Charles P. "Chic" Speitel, Jr.

Charles Paul "Chic" Speitel, Jr., 93, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Charles P. and Rose (Welsh) Speitel. Chic graduated from La Salle High School in 1947 and moved to Lancaster that same year. His first job was in the family business at Pennsylvania Malleable Iron and later in sales throughout the northeast.
Chic was drafted into the Army and honorably served his country for 14 months during the Korean War. When he returned home, he was united in marriage with Teresa "Tese" Mason on September 19, 1953. Together they raised seven children and devoted their lives to their family.
Chic was a devoted Catholic and passed along these values to his children. He was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He was known for his positive attitude and always looked on the bright side of life. He became the family historian through his home movies and videos of holidays and major celebrations. One of the things Chic loved most was listening to music, especially the crooners of the 1940s and 1950s. He spent summer vacations in one of his favorite places, Ocean City, NJ. As a youth, this is where his love of boats started. He later became an avid sailor and loved being on the water. He built his first sailboat and enjoyed sailing on the Susquehanna River with his sons and in Annapolis, MD, with his nephew, Matthew Frey.
A loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Chic is survived by his wife, Teresa; five daughters, Susan Rothfus (Robert), Sally Kaylor (David), Lynn May (Jeffrey), Bonny Groft (Brian), and Margaret "Peggy" Bennett (Patrick); two sons, Charles (Paul) Speitel, III (Kathy Bridge) and the Reverend Mark Mason Speitel; fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose (Speitel) Frey and Kathleen Speitel, and a brother, James W. Speitel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, where the family will receive guests from 10 to 11 AM. Interment will take place at 2:30 PM on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chic's memory may be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church at the above address. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com