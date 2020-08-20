Charles P. "Butch" Miller, 80, of Lancaster, passed away Sunday August 16, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles and Anna-Mary Miller. He was the loving husband of Debra (Long) Miller.
He was a faithful member of Long Memorial United Methodist Church. Charles honorably served for four years in the United States Navy. In his free time Charlie would take trips to Canada to go fishing. He was a railroad enthusiast and invested a lot of his time into his model railroad. He also enjoyed playing pool and putting puzzles together. Charlie's favorite place to be was relaxing in his rocking chair.
In addition to his wife Debra, he is survived by his children, Mitch Miller, Vance Miller, Sydney Bueno, Sara Solodky, wife of Ian, Lori Hollins, wife of Lucien Hollins, his siblings, John Miller, Mike Miller, Gloria Meadows, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents as well as a sister-in-law, Sally Miller and niece, Taylor Miller.
A memorial service officiated by Pastor Andrea Haldeman will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 10:30AM at Long Memorial United Methodist Church, 2660 Lititz Pike, Lancaster. Military Honors will be performed following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Charlie's name to Long Memorial United Methodist Church. To send the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com