Charles Martin "Marty" Moore, 73, of Marietta, passed away on June 13th, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Having spent 41 years together, he is survived by his wife, Teri Shireman Moore.
Marty was born in Columbia, Pennsylvania on November 30th, 1948 to the late Charles L. and Sarah K. (Fuller) Moore. He graduated from Columbia High School, Class of 1965 and retired from Intelligencer Printing in 2011.
As a teenager, Marty taught himself to play the saxophone and was a founding member of the local band "MAXWELL" and played with them for over 20 years. A natural performer, he played sax, sang vocals, developed choreography for the group, and composed the song "Radiation Funk" which he performed with MAXWELL, cutting a record.
A huge Dallas Cowboy fan his entire life, one of his treasured memories was being surprised by his youngest son taking him on a weekend trip to Dallas to see them play. Marty loved music, dance, all sports and playing golf and just spending time with friends.
His biggest love, however, was the love he felt for family. In addition to his wife, Marty is survived by daughters: Maxine Cook (Charles); Melanie Coleman (Mark); and Nicole Neal; and sons: Shawn Ness (Barb), and Martin R. Moore (Kimberly), Manchester. He was predeceased by a son Christopher Nobile. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his brother, Edward Moore (Sue), and sisters: Diane Divet, Cynthia Moore, Jackie Wallace (Isaiah), Janice Moore and Autumn Webb (David), and dozens of nieces and nephews! He was predeceased by sisters Katie Sweeney and Karen Parker; and brothers Gary Moore and Aarone Moore. In addition, he had numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who he held dear in his heart.
A memorial service is being held at Gateway Church near Hellam on Saturday, June 25 at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to a charity close to Marty's heart - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.