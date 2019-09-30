Charles M. Smith, 88, of Intercourse, formerly of Manheim, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. Born in Washington Boro, he was the son of the late Charles S. and Minnie Myer Smith. He was the husband of Mary E. (Landis) Siegrist Smith and the late Anna Mary (Shaub) Smith who passed away in October of 1998.
Charles worked at various jobs over the years, including: market stands at Root's Country Market and in York; delivering eggs and produce in the Harrisburg area; as well as working for several meat processing businesses. He was a member of Landis Valley Christian Fellowship. In earlier years he was Sunday School teacher and chorister. He was a long-time member of the Gideons International. Charles enjoyed singing, was a member of the Manheim Area Chorus, and was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: five children, Dolores (David) Walker of Lititz, Dawn (Mel) Dalbow, Dayton, VA, Dean (Debra) Smith, Lititz, Deron (Suzanne) Smith, Southgate, MI, Diane (Mike) Beaston, Marietta; two step-children, Rosemary (Josh) Blessing, Lititz, Richard Siegrist, Intercourse; 10 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; 4 great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by: two daughters, Bonita and Deborah Smith; a brother, Christ Smith; a sister, Esther Keenan.
A memorial service will be held at Landis Valley Christian Fellowship, 2420 Kissel Hill Rd., Lancaster, PA on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at 3 pm. Friends may call from 2 to 3 pm at the church on Sunday. Private interment will be in Masonville Cemetery, Washington Boro. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Gideons International, Lancaster Central Camp, P.O. Box 192, Intercourse, PA 17534 or Heartland Hospice Care of York, 3417 Concord Rd., Suite C, York, PA 17402. Furman's – Leola