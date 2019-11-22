Charles M. Shirk, 94, formerly of Terre Hill, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. His wife of 19 years, Pearl (Hartranft) Shirk, survives. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 54 years, Mildred L. (Hahn) Shirk in 1998.
Born in Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Harry J. and Frances (Wenger) Shirk. He was the owner of Charles M. Shirk Trucking, Inc. until 2006, a business his father started in 1935.
Charlie was a member of Trinity E. C. Church, Terre Hill, the Howell Lodge #405, F. & A. M., Honey Brook, the Rajah Shrine clowning division, and the Dead-Eye Hunting Camp. He formerly served on the Terre Hill Borough Council and as fire chief of the Terre Hill Fire Company.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five daughters: Ann Louise married to Harold "Bud" Kohl, Ephrata, Brenda married to Ronald Weaver, Ephrata, Beth married to John Brunozzi, Leola, Charlene married to Gene Nolt, New Holland, Mary Alice married to Jerry Sensenig, Terre Hill, two step-children, Jeff married to Sara Shirk, Akron and Linda married to Donald Simmons, Denver, 11 grandchildren, three step grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, five step great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Dorothy married to Andrew Martin, LaReta Sandoe and Miriam married to Larry Brendle.
He was preceded in by a grandson Chipper Zimmerman, and seven siblings: Luke Shirk, Carroll Shirk, Pearl Martin, Alberta Gehman, Helen Good, Beulah Shirk and Willis Shirk.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity E. C. Church, 110 E. Main St., Terre Hill with Pastor Neal Martin officiating. Interment will be in Terre Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Man St., Terre Hill and at the church on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. A Masonic service will be held at Eckenroth's on Monday at 8 p.m.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Trinity E. C. Church, P. O. Box 247, Terre Hill, PA 17581. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.