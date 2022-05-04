Charles M. Roye, 85, of Columbia, passed away peacefully Friday, April 29, 2022. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Elwood and Gladys (Krewson) Roye and husband of the late Patricia (Patty) Ann Roye.
After graduating from high school, Charles enlisted and proudly served in the United States Navy. He retired from ITT Valve Division in Centerville after many years. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees, and he even had the opportunity to meet Babe Ruth and receive a signed baseball. Charles enjoyed traveling to Potter County with Patty where they would sit out by the pond listening to country music and fish. He was a good husband and father who loved his family very much.
Charles is survived by his sons, Mark Snyder, of McFarland, WI, and Michael Roye, of Brogue, PA; his brother, Ronald Roye, of Columbia; his sister, Lucy McBride; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
There will be no formal services for Charles per his request. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com
