Charles M. Riexinger, Jr., of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at home with his family and friends. He had just celebrated his 86th birthday on January 28, 2021. Charlie was the husband of the late Doris Holmes Riexinger who passed away in 2011. He was born in 1935 son of the late Charles M., Sr. and Anna M. Irven Riexinger. Charlie grew up in Lancaster and attended the Lancaster city schools and graduated from JP McCaskey High School, Class of 1952. Everyone called him "Rex", and he earned his regal sobriquet every day of his life. He was a King of a man. Charlie was drafted into the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Boston, which he was proud to say, was the first guided-missile cruiser in the world. He served during the Cold War, and the Suez Crisis of 1956. He never lost his love of the sea and enjoyed taking vacations at the shore with friends and family. He also loved going to the mountains to hunt and shoot and just have fun with his sons and their friends, or simply watching old reruns of Star Trek while enjoying a Perdomo Lot 23 cigar. Charlie became an apprentice machinist and attended college courses at Penn State before going on to become a master machinist and supervisor of the machine shop at the Armstrong Floor Plant. He loved Armstrong and was a dedicated floor product man. His father worked at the Floor Plant, as did his son and son-in-law, and he lived to hear the news that his grandson would become the fourth generation to work for Armstrong, starting in 2021. Charlie loved sports, especially football and bowling. He was a dedicated and knowledgeable fan of Penn State Nittany Lion football. He also coached midget football for Manor Ridge for many years. Later in life, the boys he coached would recall what a fantastic coach and man he was. Bowling was his true passion. Charlie bowled countless games at alleys in and around Lancaster and competed at the state level into his 80's. He was a member of the Navy bowling team, which won the Atlantic Fleet Championship. He would also bowl in the All Navy Tournament. He bowled a 300 game in 2009 at the age of 74 and his final 300 game at the age of 80. In 1998, he bowled an 805 series. In an interview with LNP, published January 24, 2010, Charlie was asked how bowling had helped him and his reply was perfect Charlie: "bowling helped me meet a lot of people and make a lot of friends." That perfectly encapsulates the quality of person Charlie truly was. Though competitive, he enjoyed bowling primarily because he loved people. He was like that with everything. He loved Chevys and cars in general, but most of all, sharing that passion with others. He had a long and successful career as a master machinist, but if you asked him, it was working with others at Armstrong that he loved the most. Like so many of his generation, Charlie enjoyed people and always thought of others before himself. He never bragged, even when (especially when) he had reason to do so. He was soft-spoken, mannerly, quick to laugh and always, always polite. Charlie was a true gentleman. He loved his family and friends, which were legion. Everyone who knew Charlie loved Charlie.
Charlie is survived by two sons: Doug Riexinger, husband of Debbie Riexinger and Art Riexinger, husband of Judy Faulkner. One daughter: Ann Riexinger, wife of Patrick Weidinger. Two grandsons: Peter Weidinger and Matthew Weidinger. One granddaughter: Chelsea Riexinger. One sister, Shirley Nelson. He was preceded in death by one sister: Geraldine Heidig.
No Funeral Service is planned at this time, due to the pandemic. Charlie's family will reach out to his friends when the time is right to gather and celebrate his life. But, for all who were blessed to know Charlie, we will celebrate his life forever. Memorial contributions may be made in Charlie's memory to: the Quarryville VFW, Post 3575, 1653 Holtwood Rd., Quarryville, PA 17542. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
