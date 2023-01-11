Charles M. Morris, 70, of Lancaster, passed away on December 20, 2022. He was the son of the late Dorothy A. Ferguson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 11 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602, Fr. Matthew Morelli officiating. Guests are invited to a visitation from 10:30 AM until the time of Mass. Interment to follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.
