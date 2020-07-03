Charles M. "Chub" Kauffman, 88, of Millersville passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care. He was the husband of Eva Jane Ressler Kauffman, who he married September 22, 1954. Chub was born in Manor Twp., on the family farm on April 5, 1932, son of the late Park M. and Anna Mary Habecker Kauffman.
He was a Penn Manor High School graduate. Chub was a retired mail carrier in Millersville. He enjoyed hunting and was a founding member of the Safe Harbor Hunting Club in Clinton County and enjoyed softball.
In addition to his wife, Eva Jane, Chub is survived by his daughter, Pamela, wife of Donald Breneman of Strasburg, his sons, Parke, husband of Mary Jane Kauffman of Millersville, Charles M. Kauffman, Jr. of Millersville; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Becky S. Kauffman Singer; brothers, John and Park Leroy Kauffman and his sisters, Edna Kauffman, Ruth Kauffman, Marie Gantz and Helen Beichler.
Services will be held at the convenience of his family. Memorial Remembrances may be made in Chub's memory to Hospice & Community Care. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »