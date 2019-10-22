Charles M. "Charlie" Tomasetti, 78, of Manheim passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Michael and Rose (Gaeto) Tomasetti. He was the loving husband of the late Anne M. Enck Tomasetti who passed away in 2015.
He received a Bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's University and later went onto receive his Master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Charlie worked as a physicist at RCA Corp. (Burle Industries) in Lancaster for many years before retiring.
Charlie is survived by his two brothers, Michael Tomasetti husband of Linda of Deptford, NJ and Robert Tomasetti husband of Sally of Walpole, MA. Also surviving is his nephew Matt Tomasetti of Poughkeepsie, NY, his nieces Alyson Tomasetti and Emily Tomasetti, nephew Rafe Tomasetti of Walpole, MA.
A Prayer Service for Charlie will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 10:30AM. Family and friends will be received from 10-10:30AM at the funeral home on Thursday. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum in the Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlie's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com