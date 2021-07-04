Charles M. "Charlie" McGhee, Jr., 62, of New Providence, entered into rest on Friday, July 2, 2021 at home, surrounded by his family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Frances (Weaver) McGhee and the late Charles M. McGhee. He was the loving husband of Cheryl E. (Mundorff) McGhee for over 24 years.
Charlie was a 1976 graduate of Solanco High School. He recently retired from PennDOT after working as an equipment operator for many years. Charlie enjoyed the outdoors and loved hunting and fishing, especially with his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and mother, Charlie is survived by 4 siblings: Judy (Lloyd) Groff, Michael (Carol) McGhee, Timothy McGhee, and James (Lesley) McGhee; nieces, Samantha and Ashley; and nephews: Joey, Zach, Dylan, Jason, Justin, Austin, Josh, Evan, and Grant.
A special thanks to all the family and friends who supported Cheryl and Charlie and made it possible for Charlie to remain at home during his illness.
The family will receive friends at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Service, 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at dewalds.com
