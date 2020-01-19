Charles M. Balmer, Jr.

Charles "Charlie" M. Balmer, Jr., 82, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his residence.
He was the husband of Audrey I. Sensenig Balmer, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage this past December 7th. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Charles M., Sr. and Mary Hackman Balmer. He was a 1955 graduate of Lititz High School.
Charlie had worked as a raw materials handler for the former RayMark Co. for many years until retiring. He was also a very talented carpenter and created furniture for his family. He was a lifelong and very active member, with his wife and family, of Lititz Moravian Church.
A true outdoorsman, Charlie loved to hunt, making trips to Colorado and Wyoming to big-game hunt. One of his favorite places to be was with his family at their cabin in Potter County, the "Alabama Lodge". In his youth, in 1957, he hiked the entire Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine.
In addition to his wife, Audrey, he is survived by his children: Tammy Jo married to Jeff Sterner of York, Charles "Chuck" M. III husband of Lisa Balmer of Lititz, and MariLou Balmer- Millar wife of Jim Millar of Chillicothe, IL; his 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, two step grandchildren, and his sister, Janet Coates of Lititz. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Rachel Balmer and Norma Wike.
Friends will be received by Charlie's family on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 12:30-2PM in Eshbach Parlor at Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA, with the Memorial Service to follow in the church at 2PM. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Charlie's memory to The Moravian Church's "Book of Remembrance". To send a condolence, to his family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »