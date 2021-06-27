Charles Leroy Wenger, 77, originally of Chambersburg, entered eternal life on June 22, 2021.
You may wonder who "Leroy " was. He was son to Glenn Sr. and Christine (Horn) and devoted husband for 54 years to Sharon (Pugh). Known as "dad" to Michele (Crist) and her husband Lewis and Michael and his wife Emily (Hess). Five grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah, Lydia, Luke, and Logan; a granddaughter-in-law, Gabbie; and a great-grandson, Carter James called him "pap". His 3 brothers and sister called him a loving brother. After family and friends, LeRoy loved being an ink man for 47 years, watching sports, westerns (especially the old ones) and peanut butter cups.
A service in remembrance will be announced once family has determined a date. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
