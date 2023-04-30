Charles L. Yahn, 78, of Schaefferstown, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 22nd. Charles was born in Washington Court House, OH to Roy and Helen Yahn on August 8, 1944. He enrolled in the U.S. Army following high school. He married Marilyn K. (Ginder) on July 13, 1963.
Charles worked as Vice President for Associated Wholesalers Inc. for 30 + years. He was chairman of the board and a lifetime achievement awardee with GMDC. He was also chairman of the board for NCR and PFMA.
Charles was very involved in his community. He was a long-time member of St. Paul's UCC, Schaefferstown. He served as their Council President and was a Sunday school teacher for both teens and adults. He was the former President of the Heidelberg Lions Club. He served as a former Secretary for the Schaefferstown Fire Co. Charlie was an avid golfer who also loved to travel. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially on family beach trips. He was a fan of Penn State and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Charles is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children, son, Brian, Lebanon, PA married to Carol, daughter, Lisa Dreibelbis, Lititz, PA, daughter Andrea Hoglund, Lititz, PA married to David; brother, Danny, Murfreesboro, TN married to Chris, sister, Becky Noble, Washington Court House, OH married to Brad, brother, Steve, Clarksburg, OH married to Cindy; his beloved grandchildren, Tricia Yahn Cosme, Reading, PA married to Raul, Hilary Kilburn, Denver, PA married to Dustin, Jennifer Dreibelbis, Lititz, PA, Branson Hoglund, Lititz, PA; great-grandchild, Izaiah Kilburn; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Donny Yahn, and sister, Martha Copeland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's UCC, 1304 Heidelberg Avenue, Schaefferstown, PA 17088.
The Yahn family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Calabrese, the nurses, and the entire staff at Penn State Lime Spring Hematology and Oncology, as well as the nurses and staff of Hospice & Community Care.
A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, May 6th at St. Paul's UCC, Schaefferstown. Family will greet visitors beginning at 10 AM. Service will be held at 11 AM. Luncheon and fellowship will immediately follow the service at Schaefferstown Fire Hall. www.clauserfh.com