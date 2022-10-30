Charles L. Umble, 70, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022. Born in West Chester, he was the loving son of the late Samuel K. and Cora L. Hertzler Umble. Charles grew up at Maple Grove Mennonite Church but recently attended Grace Point Church in Paradise. He is survived by his 3 daughters: Kim Mann, fiance of Greg Eby of Willow Street, Kelly, wife of Ali Mithaiwala of Chandler, AZ, and Kerry, wife of Bryant Guilford of Atglen. He was the proud PopPop' of 1 granddaughter and 6 grandsons. Residing in New Holland is Charles' sister, Lena Mae Stoltzfus, wife of Larry Martin. Charlie enjoyed riding his Harley, playing golf, watching anything his grandchildren were involved in, and all the local Philadelphia teams. Go Phillies! Despite his many health issues, he always kept his positive outlook and never complained. We would like to thank all of health care providers over the years for all of care and kindness.
A memorial service will take place at Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, on Thursday, November 3rd, at 7 p.m. with a time to greet the family from 6-7 p.m. Seth Fisher will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to American Kidney Fund. Kidneyfund.org. shiveryfuneralhome.com