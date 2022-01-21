Charles L. Shreiner 93, of Shiremanstown, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Charles was born
on January 22, 1928, in Lancaster, PA.; and was a son to the late Elmer Shreiner and Grace (Weicter)
Shreiner.
Charles served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Shiremanstown United Methodist Church, Lower Allen VFW post 7530, The New Cumberland American Legion post 143 and the Mor-El Hunting Club. Charles was a self-employed plumbing, heating/ac specialist.
Charles was the widower of Jean A. Shreiner (2014) Surviving are a son, Scott C. Shreiner and
his wife Diane P., a brother, Dick Shreiner, sisters, Gloria Wolf and Nancy Fern. He was preceded in
death by, a brother, Elmer, Jr., sisters; Mimm, Evelyn, Lillie, and Jane.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the Musselman Funeral Home. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2:00 P.M in the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be held at Rolling Green Cemetery, Camp Hill.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shiremanstown United Methodist church 125 E.
Main St., Shiremanstown, PA 17011.
